Gaddis, Waldron and Sanchez combine for no-hitter as Mahoning Valley beats Williamsport 8-0

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Hunter Gaddis, Matt Waldron and Luis Sanchez combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to an 8-0 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday.

Waldron (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one over three scoreless innings.

In the top of the first, Mahoning Valley scored five runs, including a two-run single by Jonathan Lopez. The Scrappers then added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Bryan Lavastida hit an RBI double, while Johnathan Rodriguez scored on an error and Brayan Rocchio hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Junior Tejada (2-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the New York-Penn League game.

Korey Holland singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

The Crosscutters were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.