Candelario’s homer leads Toledo to 5-4 win over Indianapolis

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 5-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday.

The home run by Candelario capped a three-run inning and gave the Mud Hens a 5-4 lead after Chad Sedio hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Daz Cameron hit a solo home run in the first inning and Frank Schwindel hit an RBI single in the second to give the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead. The Indians came back to take the lead in the third inning when they scored three runs, including a single by Ke'Bryan Hayes that scored Jason Martin.

Indianapolis went up 4-2 in the eighth when Will Craig hit an RBI double, driving in Hayes.

Eduardo Jimenez (4-3) got the win in relief while Blake Cederlind (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Indians, Hayes doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.