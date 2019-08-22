Miller, Rivas lead the way for Clearwater

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Luke Miller homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Clearwater Threshers topped the St. Lucie Mets 5-0 on Thursday. With the victory, the Threshers swept the three-game series.

Raul Rivas tripled and singled with two RBIs for Clearwater.

Clearwater started the scoring in the first inning when Rivas hit an RBI triple and then scored on a passed ball.

The Threshers later added single runs in the second, seventh and ninth innings to finish off the shutout.

Clearwater starter James McArthur (2-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luc Rennie (7-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over four innings.

The Mets were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 9-4 against St. Lucie this season.