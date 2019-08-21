Campusano hits walk-off homer, Lake Elsinore beats Rancho Cuca. 5-2

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Campusano hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Storm scored one run in the seventh before Rancho Cuca. tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Deacon Liput hit a two-run single.

Reliever Hansel Rodriguez (3-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out four to get the win. Max Gamboa (5-5) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Campusano homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 19-7 against Lake Elsinore this season.