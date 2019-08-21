Mitchell, Bethencourt lead Myrtle Beach to 4-1 win over Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Kevonte Mitchell hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Jhonny Bethencourt doubled and singled twice as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Carolina Mudcats 4-1 on Wednesday.

The home run by Mitchell scored Bethencourt to give the Pelicans a 3-1 lead.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the eighth when Bethencourt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luke Reynolds.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Jeffrey Passantino (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Smith (4-11) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trever Morrison tripled and doubled for the Mudcats.