Orimoloye’s homer leads Dunedin to 5-4 win over Daytona

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday.

The home run by Orimoloye scored Reggie Pruitt and Ryan Noda to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the Tortugas cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Bryant Flete hit an RBI single, bringing home Bruce Yari.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the sixth when Orimoloye hit a solo home run.

Daytona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andy Sugilio scored on a double play in the eighth inning to cut the Dunedin lead to 5-4.

Dunedin starter Maximo Castillo (10-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ryan Lillie (3-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over five innings.

Several Tortugas chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits.