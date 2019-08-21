Candelario hits walk-off double, Toledo beats Indianapolis 9-8

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jeimer Candelario had a walk-off double with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Indianapolis Indians 9-8 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Daz Cameron scored the game-winning run after he hit a two-run single and advanced to third on a double by Candelario.

The double by Candelario capped an improbable comeback for the Mud Hens, who scored five runs in the inning for the win. Cameron hit a two-run single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

After Indianapolis' Francisco Cervelli hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth, Toledo cut the deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the inning when Chad Sedio hit an RBI double, scoring Pete Kozma.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Stumpf (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Geoff Hartlieb (4-1) took the loss in the International League game.