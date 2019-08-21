Sports

Defiance, Sounders and Rainiers make a donation to El Paso charities in wake of El Paso tragedy

The primary logo of the Tacoma Defiance soccer team, which was revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
The Sounders/Defiance/Rainiers made a joint donation to El Paso in the wake of the mass shooting on August 3. The donation was made before the Defiance game there on Saturday against El Paso Locomotive FC. The Defiance lost the game 2-0 to El Paso but after the game, the talk wasn’t about wins or losses but coming together for a greater good.

The Sounders organization worked with Locomotive FC on identifying which organizations to donate to. The organizations and donation amount were not disclosed. The Tacoma Defiance are back at home on Aug. 27 as they face Phoenix Rising FC starting at 7 p.m. inside Cheney Stadium.

Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
