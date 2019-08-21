Phillies visit Boston, aim to build on Nola’s strong showing

Philadelphia Phillies (65-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (67-60, third in the NL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (2-6, 7.09 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (11-9, 5.49 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -166; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 33-33 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Phillies are 27-32 on the road. Philadelphia has hit 158 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 26, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 75 extra base hits and is batting .333. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Harper leads the Phillies with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .492. J.T. Realmuto has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .311 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).