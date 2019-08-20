Reynolds’ double leads Fresno to 9-4 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Matt Reynolds hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 9-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday. The Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The double by Reynolds started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Jake Noll and Taylor Gushue hit two-run doubles.

James Bourque (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kazuhisa Makita (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.