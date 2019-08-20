Martinez’s single leads AZL Rangers to 4-2 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Stanley Martinez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 4-2 win over the AZL Indians Red on Wednesday.

The single by Martinez capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 2-1 lead after Angel Aponte hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The AZL Rangers later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Keithron Moss scored on a forceout, while Martinez hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Manuel Santiago (3-0) got the win in relief while Juan Zapata (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Marlin Made homered and singled for the AZL Indians Red.

With the win, AZL Rangers improved to 3-1 against AZL Indians Red this season.