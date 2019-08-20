Mascarella, Rodriguez lead the way for Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Wyatt Mascarella doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Missoula Osprey 6-3 on Tuesday.

Ismaldo Rodriguez singled three times with three runs for Idaho Falls.

Missoula tied the game 2-2 in the third after Tristen Carranza hit an RBI double, driving in Cam Coursey.

The Chukars grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Hector Pineda hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Clay Dungan.

The Chukars tacked on another run in the sixth when Rodriguez scored on a passed ball.

Idaho Falls left-hander Anthony Veneziano (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Valdez (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.