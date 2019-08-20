Sports
Langeliers, Dean and Venter lead Rome in win
ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Shea Langeliers had four hits, while Justin Dean and Brendan Venter recorded three apiece as the Rome Braves defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 14-4 on Tuesday.
Langeliers singled four times, scoring four runs.
Trailing 2-0 in the third, Kannapolis tied the game when Tyler Osik drew a bases-loaded walk and Ramon Beltre hit an RBI single.
Rome answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Jeremy Fernandez hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Venter en route to the three-run lead.
Rome later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Bryce Ball hit a solo home run to help put the game out of reach.
Tanner Lawson (4-6) got the win in relief while Kannapolis starter Davis Martin (7-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
