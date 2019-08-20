Abreu’s single leads Wisconsin to 7-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Pablo Abreu hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 7-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday.

The single by Abreu scored Thomas Dillard and Je'Von Ward to give the Timber Rattlers a 2-0 lead.

Wisconsin right-hander Max Lazar (7-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Colin Schmid (6-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.