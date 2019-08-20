Betts’ single leads Bowling Green to 6-5 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 6-5 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday.

The single by Betts came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Bowling Green scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Ford Proctor and an RBI single by Seaver Whalen.

Fort Wayne cut the deficit to 6-5 when Michael Curry scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning.

Michael Costanzo (1-2) got the win in relief while Dylan Coleman (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The TinCaps squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. For the TinCaps, Curry reached base four times.