Volquez, Phillips and Farrell shut out Springfield, Frisco wins 5-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Edinson Volquez, Tyler Phillips and Luke Farrell combined for a shutout as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Springfield Cardinals 5-0 on Tuesday.

Phillips (6-9) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Tommy Parsons (4-5) went seven innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out three in the Texas League game.

In the bottom of the second, Frisco grabbed the lead on a single by Brendon Davis that scored Andretty Cordero. The RoughRiders then added three runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. In the fifth, Leody Taveras hit a two-run home run, while Charles Leblanc hit an RBI single in the sixth.

The Cardinals were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.