Castillo’s single leads Tampa over Florida in 10 innings

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Diego Castillo hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Tarpons to a 5-4 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Tuesday.

Alexander Palma scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Tarpons tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Wilkerman Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jason Lopez as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Hobie Harris (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out four over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Brandon S. White (3-4) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Kyle Gray singled three times in the win.

Tampa improved to 11-2 against Florida this season.