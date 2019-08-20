Mastrobuoni leads Montgomery to 8-1 win over Biloxi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Miles Mastrobuoni had four hits and two RBI as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Biloxi Shuckers 8-1 on Tuesday.

Montgomery took the lead in the first when Taylor Walls hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by Carl Chester.

After Montgomery added a run in the fourth on a single by Mastrobuoni, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Luis Aviles Jr. hit an RBI double, bringing home Joantgel Segovia.

Dalton Moats (2-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Biloxi starter Cameron Roegner (5-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Segovia doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Shuckers.