Florez, Shackelford lead Bristol to 10-0 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Aaron Shackelford had two hits and two RBI, and Santiago Florez allowed just four hits over six innings as the Bristol Pirates beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 10-0 on Tuesday.

Florez (2-1) struck out seven to get the win.

Bristol took the lead in the first when it exploded for six runs, including a single by Daniel Rivero that scored Eli Wilson.

The Pirates later added one run in the second and fifth innings and two in the sixth to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Felipe Castaneda (3-3) went one inning, allowing six runs and seven hits while striking out one in the Appalachian League game.

For the Blue Jays, Davis Schneider doubled and singled. Bluefield was blanked for the first time this season, while the Bristol staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.