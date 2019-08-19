Sports
Moreno’s homer leads Lansing to 4-3 win over Dayton
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 4-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Monday.
The home run by Moreno scored Tanner Kirwer and Yorman Rodriguez to tie the game 3-3.
The Lugnuts took the lead for good in the sixth when Y. Rodriguez scored on a passed ball.
Lansing right-hander Fitz Stadler (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adrian Rodriguez (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and three hits over six innings.
With the win, Lansing improved to 11-5 against Dayton this season.
