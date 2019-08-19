San Diego Padres (58-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-65, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (6-8, 4.55 ERA) Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-9, 4.12 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati's Iglesias puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Reds are 35-30 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.19, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.92.

The Padres have gone 29-32 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .331.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .533. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-36 with eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 82 RBIs and is batting .290. Josh Naylor is 8-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).