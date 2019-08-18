Neuse’s single leads Las Vegas to 7-2 win over Albuquerque

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 7-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday.

The single by Neuse scored Dustin Fowler and Seth Brown to give the Aviators a 3-2 lead.

Las Vegas southpaw Sean Manaea (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jeff Hoffman (6-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Elliot Soto homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Isotopes. Sam Hilliard doubled and singled.