Nnebe leads AZL Brewers Blue over AZL Indians Red 9-4

PHOENIX (AP) -- Andre Nnebe hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the AZL Brewers Blue beat the AZL Indians Red 9-4 on Monday.

AZL Brewers Blue took the lead in the first when Nnebe hit a two-run home run and Anderson Melendez hit a sacrifice fly.

The AZL Brewers Blue later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

AZL Brewers Blue right-hander Moises Ruiz (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brauny Munoz (2-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

Will Bartlett homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the AZL Indians Red.

With the win, AZL Brewers Blue improved to 3-1 against AZL Indians Red this season.