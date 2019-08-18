Seahawks star rookie DK Metcalf needs knee surgery, readiness for start of season in doubt

Pete Carroll details Seahawks’ preseason loss at Minnesota, including DK Metcalf needing surgery Coach Pete Carroll details Seahawks’ preseason loss at Minnesota, including DK Metcalf needing surgery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coach Pete Carroll details Seahawks’ preseason loss at Minnesota, including DK Metcalf needing surgery.

Time to put the brakes on the DK Metcalf Hype Train.

The star rookie wide receiver’s health is now an immediate, impacting Seahawks concern.

The hulking, speedy second-round draft choice who has wowed quarterback Russell Wilson and Seahawks coaches with his speed, size, skills and work ethic since they drafted him in April will have surgery this week to fix an injured knee.

Coach Pete Carroll said after Metcalf did not play in Seattle’s 25-19 preseason loss at Minnesota Sunday night that the surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carroll said the procedure will be in the Seattle area, and team doctors have a clear idea what to fix, though Carroll would not specify whether Metcalf’s injury was to a ligament, meniscus or what. The Seahawks are optimistic Metcalf, who missed most of his last college season at Mississippi with a neck injury before Seattle drafted the physical marvel in the second round in April, can make a relatively quick recovery.

“DK’s got an injury to his knee that we found after; it happened a few days back,” Carroll said. “So it is something we are going to do some work on, probably Tuesday, then get him back in a hurry.

“Disappointed for him, because he is off to a fantastic start. But I don’t think this is going to derail him for long.

“But he does have to get some work done. We’ll know more about that when we get back (to Seattle Monday morning).”

Carroll said there is a chance Metcalf will be ready for the season opener. But Carroll sees the sun at midnight, too. The first game is 19 days after Metcalf’s scheduled surgery, Sept. 8 against Cincinnati. The recovery time for even basic, arthroscopic procedures in knees are usually at least three weeks.

So we’ll see.

Why the optimism, besides Carroll being Carroll?

“The docs really have a clear look at it already on the MRI, what it is. And they think it’s a really quick recovery, likely, to all that has to happen.

“We are going to keep him in town, get the work done right away, and be very optimistic about the way he can come back.”

Asked specifically if Metcalf will be ready for week one, the coach paused and then was vague.

“There’s optimism in that way, yeah,” Carroll said.

Metcalf practiced Friday, the last one open to the media before Sunday’s second preseason game. The Seahawks practiced at team headquarters in Renton Saturday before flying here later in the day.

Metcalf has had the inside track on becoming Seattle’s starting split end for that opener against Cincinnati. He just missed two long receptions and perhaps touchdowns in his first NFL game last week. Two deep passes by backup quarterback Geno Smith sailed just beyond Metcalf’s finger tips after the hulking, speedy rookie had soundly beaten Denver’s cornerbacks down the field in the preseason opener.

Wide receiver is as competitive a position as the Seahawks have this preseason, but is also largely unknown behind top returning pass catcher Tyler Lockett. Doug Baldwin, Wilson’s most trusted third-down and red-zone receiver for most of this decade, retired because of injuries this offseason. Jaron Brown, who had two catches for 52 yards including a 33-yard connection with Wilson in Sunday’s first half, appears to be the top healthy receiver now behind Lockett. Then it’s 2017 seventh-round pick David Moore, big undrafted rookie Jazz Ferguson, returning backup Keenan Reynolds, second-year man Malik Turner and rookie seventh-round pick John Ursua.

Metcalf was clearly out-performing all of them. Until now.

Wilson has worked extensively with the 6-foot-4, 229-pound rookie in practices. The QB is often timing his practice turns in drills to that they line up with Metcalf’s and taking him to Los Angeles last month for extra work before training camp began.

I asked Wilson following Sunday’s game what he’s telling Metcalf about his first setback of his NFL career, no matter how long it ends up keeping him out.

“Nah, he shouldn’t (worry). It’s part of the game, you know,” Wilson said. “DK is going to be a great player. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to play tonight.

“But we will see how great he can be.”

SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Russell Wilson pleased with starting offense in Seahawks’ second preseason game at Minnesota.