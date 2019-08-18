Skoglund leads Omaha to 7-4 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Eric Skoglund allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers over the Nashville Sounds in a 7-4 win on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Storm Chasers.

Skoglund (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-1, the Storm Chasers took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Erich Weiss hit an RBI single en route to the one-run lead.

The Storm Chasers later added a run in the seventh and three in the ninth. In the seventh, Nick Heath scored on a wild pitch, while Weiss hit an RBI single, driving in Chase d'Arnaud in the ninth.

Wes Benjamin (6-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Matt Davidson homered and singled for the Sounds.

Omaha improved to 8-4 against Nashville this season.