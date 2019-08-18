Sheets leads Birmingham over Jacksonville 6-2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets tripled and doubled as the Birmingham Barons topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Sunday.

Birmingham started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run single by Nate Nolan.

Following the big inning, the Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brian Miller hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Bryson Brigman.

The Barons extended their lead in the seventh when Luis Gonzalez hit a two-run home run.

Birmingham right-hander Lincoln Henzman (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kolton Mahoney (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.