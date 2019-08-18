Hamilton’s single leads Pensacola to 4-3 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Caleb Hamilton hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Sunday.

The single by Hamilton gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead and capped a three-run inning for Pensacola. Earlier in the inning, Pensacola tied the game when Mark Contreras hit an RBI triple.

After Pensacola added a run in the fifth on a home run by Trevor Larnach, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Greyson Jenista hit an RBI double, driving in Trey Harris.

Pensacola starter Jhoan Duran (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Connor Johnstone (5-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.