Bryant, Ritter spur Brooklyn to 2-1 win over Tri-City

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luke Ritter doubled and singled, and Garrison Bryant tossed five scoreless innings as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 2-1 on Saturday.

Bryant allowed two hits while striking out six.

Tri-City broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Luis Santana scored on a double play.

Brooklyn answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Jose Peroza and Raul Beracierta both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Jared Biddy (2-0) got the win in relief while Kyle Serrano (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Korey Lee singled three times for the ValleyCats.