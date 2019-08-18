Rosario leads Rochester to 12-1 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wilin Rosario hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Louisville Bats 12-1 on Sunday.

Rosario hit a grand slam in the third inning off Keury Mella and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Justin Grimm.

Rochester right-hander Randy Dobnak (5-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mella (8-12) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.