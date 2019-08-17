Castro, Odom lead the way for Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Daniel Castro homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Tacoma Rainiers topped the Fresno Grizzlies 11-1 on Saturday.

Joseph Odom doubled and singled three times with a run and an RBI for Tacoma.

Down 1-0 in the second, Fresno tied the game when Brandon Snyder hit a solo home run.

Tacoma answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Castro drove in two runs and Aaron Knapp drove in one en route to the three-run lead.

Tacoma later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Jaycob Brugman drove in three runs and Knapp drove in one to help put the game away.

Tacoma left-hander Sean Nolin (5-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Wil Crowe (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.