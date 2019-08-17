Sinatro leads AZL Dodgers Mota over AZL Brewers Gold in a 12-9 slugfest

PHOENIX (AP) -- Danny Sinatro had two hits and scored four runs as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Brewers Gold 12-9 on Sunday.

AZL Brewers Gold took a 2-1 lead in the first after Andres Melendez and Ashton McGee hit RBI singles.

After AZL Dodgers Mota added three runs in the third, the AZL Dodgers Mota extended their lead with five runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run single by Kenneth Betancourt.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later tacked on three runs in the sixth, including a single by Albert Suarez that scored Sinatro.

Hyun-il Choi (5-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Mario Perez (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Dodgers Mota took advantage of some erratic AZL Brewers Gold pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.