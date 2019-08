SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kellen Strahm singled three times as the Spokane Indians topped the Eugene Emeralds 8-1 on Saturday.

Spokane batted around in the fourth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a single by Jonah McReynolds that scored Luis Asuncion.

Jeifry Nunez (4-0) got the win in relief while Didier Vargas (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.