Saladino hits walk-off single in 13th, San Antonio beats New Orleans 5-4

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Tyler Saladino hit a walk-off single with one out in the 13th inning, as the San Antonio Missions beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 5-4 on Saturday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Missions and a four-game winning streak for the Baby Cakes.

Lucas Erceg scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Corey Ray hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Missions a 2-0 lead. The Baby Cakes came back to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning when Yadiel Rivera hit a three-run home run.

San Antonio tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Nate Orf drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Tyrone Taylor.

San Antonio starter Thomas Jankins went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out six. Jay Jackson (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dylan Lee (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tyler Austin doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

For the Baby Cakes, Rivera homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.