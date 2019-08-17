McMahon hits 2 homers as Rockies beat Marlins 11-4

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon watches his solo home run off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Wei-Yin Chen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Ryan McMahon is emerging as another home run hitter in a Colorado lineup loaded with big bats.

The second baseman continued his power surge with two more long balls to help the Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 11-4 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak in two months.

McMahon has homered in three straight games and four of his last five to set a career high with 17. He has four home runs on the current homestand.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot," he said. "We've won the last couple of games, it feels good, good vibe around here now and hopefully we keep that rolling."

The Rockies have a chance to sweep a series for the first time since taking three games against Arizona from June 18-20, which is the last time they had a three-game winning streak.

Despite sitting nine games back in the NL wild-card standings with 38 to play, they're not giving up on the season.

"You never go away," McMahon said. "A lot of baseball left, all we can focus on is trying to win ballgames and hope it works out."

Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Trevor Story also went deep in support of starter German Márquez, who left after five innings with cramps. Márquez (12-5) doubled and struck out eight.

Márquez also exited his July 31 start against the Dodgers because of full-body cramping.

"It wasn't similar at all," he said through a translator. "I felt a little cramp and I didn't want the same thing to happen."

Jon Berti homered on Márquez's second pitch but the Rockies scored one in the first and three in the second off Hector Noesi (0-3) to take control. It was 6-3 in the sixth when McMahon led off with his first homer of the night to spark a three-run inning. He and Desmond went back-to-back in the seventh.

McMahon has three multihomer games this season, his first full one in the majors.

"In the second half he's gained some momentum," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "He's doing it at the highest level."

Garrett Cooper homered and doubled for Miami, which is 3-12 in August.

"We started great but we didn't get a lot going after the leadoff homer," manager Don Mattingly said. "Hector hung in there and tried to mix and match, but it didn't work out."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Mattingly said RHP Jose Urena (lower back soreness) had a successful rehab start for Class A Jupiter on Friday night and will make another minor league start soon. ... RHP Pablo Lopez (right shoulder strain) needed just 10 pitches to get through one inning for Triple-A New Orleans on Friday night.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (left hip impingement) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. Colorado recalled RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF David Dahl (high right ankle sprain) has had the boot removed from his injured leg and is starting some activity.

DÉJÀ VU All OVER AGAIN

Desmond stole a home run from Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson when the teams played on opening weekend in Miami, and Brinson fell victim again Saturday. He hit a drive to straightaway center field in the fourth inning that Raimel Tapia caught with a leap as the ball was going over the fence.

"It's definitely the best one," Tapia said through a translator when asked about the play. "I've had a couple in the minor leagues but the competition up here, that's probably the best one."

Brinson got some payback when he threw out Tapia at second trying to stretch a single in the seventh.

Brinson was 0 for 4 but could easily have had three hits. In the second inning he hit a ball just foul down the third base line and struck out on the next pitch. Blackmon made a diving catch of Brinson's sinking liner to right in the ninth.

"The ball to center he hit well, but Tapia made a nice play," Mattingly said. "Lew continues to play good defense out there. He made some great plays. He had some good swings and the ball will fall if he continues to hit the way he did tonight."

UP NEXT

Miami will send RHP Jordan Yamamoto (4-4, 4.42 ERA) to the mound against Colorado RHP Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.75) in a matchup of rookies to wrap up the weekend series. Yamamoto has taken the loss in four of his last five starts, while Lambert hasn't won since his second career start in June.