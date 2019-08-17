Castro, Stewart lead Toledo to 5-1 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Willi Castro hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Christin Stewart doubled and singled twice as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 5-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Castro scored Grayson Greiner to give the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jantzen Witte hit an RBI single, bringing home Tzu-Wei Lin.

The Mud Hens later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Frank Schwindel hit a solo home run and Kade Scivicque hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Zac Reininger (2-2) got the win in relief while Pawtucket starter Ryan Weber (1-3) took the loss in the International League game.