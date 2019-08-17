Rosso, Pirela lift Lehigh Valley over Indianapolis 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jose Pirela singled three times, and Ramon Rosso allowed just two hits over six innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Indianapolis Indians 3-2 on Saturday.

Rosso (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing one run.

Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the second inning when Phil Gosselin hit a two-run single.

After the teams traded runs, the Indians cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Francisco Cervelli hit a solo home run.

Yefry Ramirez (2-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out nine and walked three.