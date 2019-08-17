Dirocie’s homer leads Kingsport to 9-8 win over Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Anthony Dirocie hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 9-8 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Saturday.

The home run by Dirocie scored Cole Kleszcz and Cristopher Pujols to give the Mets a 9-7 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Pulaski cut into the deficit on a single by Ryder Green that scored Antonio Cabello.

Jender De Jesus (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mitch Spence (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kingsport took advantage of some erratic Pulaski pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Green doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Yankees.