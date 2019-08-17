Banks leads Birmingham to 3-0 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tanner Banks allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Birmingham Barons over the Mississippi Braves in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Banks (2-7) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

All three runs came in the third inning. Birmingham got on the board first when Nate Nolan scored on a single by Damek Tomscha. The Barons added to their lead when Gavin Sheets hit an RBI single and Tomscha scored on an error.

Claudio Custodio (4-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Braves were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Barons' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.