New York’s Ramos puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Royals

New York Mets (62-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-7, 2.68 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (8-10, 4.80 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Wilson Ramos is riding an 11-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Kansas City.

The Royals are 24-37 on their home turf. Kansas City is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Jorge Soler leads the team with 87 total runs batted in.

The Mets are 28-39 on the road. New York has a collective .257 this season, led by J.D. Davis with an average of .311. The Royals won the last meeting 4-1. Mike Montgomery earned his third victory and Meibrys Viloria went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Kansas City. Noah Syndergaard registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 35 home runs and is batting .259. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-40 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 133 hits and has 50 RBIs. Pete Alonso is 12-for-36 with five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (triceps), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), J.D. Davis: (leg), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).