Americaan, Knight and Huma lead Eugene in win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Edmond Americaan, Caleb Knight and Josue Huma each had three hits, as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 9-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Emeralds swept the three-game series.

Americaan tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Knight singled three times, driving home two runs.

Eugene started the scoring in the first inning when Knight hit a two-run single.

The Emeralds later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the second.

Blake Whitney (4-0) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Kervin Castro (4-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Carter Aldrete reached base three times for the Volcanoes.