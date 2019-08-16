Holton, Barrosa lift Hillsboro over Boise 2-1

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa had three hits and two RBI, and Tyler Holton struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Boise Hawks 2-1 on Friday.

Holton (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and two hits.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Boise tied it up when Trey Jacobs hit an RBI double, driving in Daniel Cope.

The Hops took the lead in the fifth inning when Barrosa hit an RBI single, driving in Ricky Martinez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Northwest League game.