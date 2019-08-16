Rondon leads Springfield to 5-2 win over Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Angel Rondon allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Arkansas Travelers in a 5-2 win on Friday.

Rondon (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing two runs.

Springfield started the scoring in the first inning when Johan Mieses hit a two-run home run.

After Springfield added three runs, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run home run.

Justus Sheffield (5-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked two.