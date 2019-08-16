Castano, Diaz spur Jacksonville to 5-3 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Daniel Castano allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Tennessee Smokies 5-3 on Friday.

Castano (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing two runs.

Jacksonville started the scoring in the first inning when Diaz hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-2, the Smokies cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single, driving in Christian Donahue.

Erich Uelmen (0-2) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Jacksonville improved to 6-3 against Tennessee this season.