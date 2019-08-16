Mora’s run leads DSL Cubs1 to 3-2 win over DSL Pirates1

, (AP) -- Juan Mora scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the DSL Cubs1 secure a 3-2 victory over the DSL Pirates1 on Friday.

Mora scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jeinser Brete and then went to third on a ground out by Edwin Castillo.

After DSL Cubs1 put up two runs in the first inning, DSL Pirates1 tied the game 2-2 after Sergio Campana scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning and Eliazer Montero scored on a groundout in the seventh.

Jorge Ramirez (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yeison Santos (1-6) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cubs1 improved to 6-3 against DSL Pirates1 this season.