Gomez, Perozo lead DSL Rangers1 to 9-2 win over DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Rehybell Perozo had three hits and scored two runs, and Orceli Gomez allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Rangers1 topped the DSL Red Sox2 9-2 on Friday.

Gomez (5-2) allowed one run while striking out three and walking one to get the win.

DSL Rangers1 got on the board first in the fourth inning when Robert Gonzalez scored on a passed ball and Ronier Lascarro and Perozo scored on an error.

The DSL Rangers1 later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Faysel Gregorio (3-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

DSL Rangers1 remains undefeated against DSL Red Sox2 this season at 9-0.