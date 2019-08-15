Sports
Rivera’s single leads NW Arkansas to 5-2 win over Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Emmanuel Rivera hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 5-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday.
Khalil Lee scored on the play to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead after he reached base with two outs on a fielder's choice and stole second.
The Naturals later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Kevin Merrell hit an RBI single and Gabriel Cancel scored on a passed ball to secure the victory.
NW Arkansas right-hander Gerson Garabito (6-9) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justin Dunn (7-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and four hits over six innings.
For the Travelers, Dom Thompson-Williams singled twice, also stealing a base.
Despite the loss, Arkansas is 19-9 against NW Arkansas this season.
