Rivera’s single leads NW Arkansas to 5-2 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Emmanuel Rivera hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 5-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday.

Khalil Lee scored on the play to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead after he reached base with two outs on a fielder's choice and stole second.

The Naturals later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Kevin Merrell hit an RBI single and Gabriel Cancel scored on a passed ball to secure the victory.

NW Arkansas right-hander Gerson Garabito (6-9) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justin Dunn (7-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and four hits over six innings.

For the Travelers, Dom Thompson-Williams singled twice, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 19-9 against NW Arkansas this season.