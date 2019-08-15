Young hits walk-off single in 12th, Tennessee beats Jacksonville 5-4

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning, as the Tennessee Smokies beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 on Thursday.

Charcer Burks scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

After Jacksonville's Joe Dunand hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th, Tennessee tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Christian Donahue hit an RBI single, bringing home Eddy Martinez.

Tennessee starter Cory Abbott allowed two runs and one hit over 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out 12 and walked two. Bailey Clark (2-1) got the win in relief while Josh Roeder (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.