Proctor leads Bowling Green to 5-1 win over Dayton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ford Proctor hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday.

The home run by Proctor scored Osmy Gregorio to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Dayton answered in the top of the next frame when Juan Martinez hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Hot Rods later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Jonathan Aranda hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Jordan Qsar to secure the victory.

Bowling Green right-hander Miller Hogan (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (2-9) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and three hits over five innings.

For the Dragons, Martinez homered and singled.