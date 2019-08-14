Oller, Wyatt spur Augusta to 5-0 win over Greenville

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Logan Wyatt hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Adam Oller allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Greenville Drive 5-0 on Wednesday.

Oller (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the fourth inning, Augusta took a 3-0 lead after Franklin Labour hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Simon Whiteman. The GreenJackets scored again in the fifth inning when Wyatt hit a two-run home run.

Kevin Biondic (4-6) went seven innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Drive were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the GreenJackets' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.