Palma, Yajure lead Tampa over Palm Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Alexander Palma hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Miguel Yajure struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Tampa Tarpons beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 11-4 on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Palma gave the Tarpons a 7-2 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Tampa. Earlier in the inning, Tampa took the lead when Pablo Olivares hit a two-run single.

The Tarpons later scored four runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Yajure (8-6) picked up the win after he allowed three runs and five hits.

Kyle Leahy (0-4) went six innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked four.